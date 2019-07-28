Bald Eagle at Dickerson Park Zoo turns 30

SPRINGFIELD – One of the older stateswomen at the Dickerson Park Zoo celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, July 28.

Phoenix, the bald eagle, celebrated her big day on Sunday with her current and previous handlers.

Turning thirty would usually indicate that the lifespan of the bird would be coming to an end, but Phoenix’s long stretch in captivity offers the possibility of a longer life.

Phoenix arrived at the zoo in 1989 after a brief stint in the wild.

Bald eagles can potentially double their expected lifespan if they are in good health and live a majority of their life in captivity, rather than in the wild.

Catch the full story at 9 p.m. on KOZL 27 and KOLR 10 News at 10.