MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The Marshfield School’s first day of school began today. The district’s Facebook page released a fun back-to-school celebration video for students and teachers.

The video opens with the Marshfield staff trying to figure out how to hold on to the energy, fun and excitement of the first day of school. The mood changes when the black and white color scheme suddenly changes to bright colors and everyone is wearing Hawaiian shirts.

“Every day can be a better day despite the challenge. All you’ve got to do is leave it better than you found it.” This is one of the lines that encourage the listener to bring the summer fun into the classroom halls.

The video has over 200 likes, 31 comments, and 113 shares with several comments stating their joy and love of the song.

