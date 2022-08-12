STONE COUNTY, Mo.– It’s almost time for students to head back to the classroom.

Now is the time for parents to get their hands on school supply lists.

“Everything from pencils, markers, ink pens, notepads, hand sanitizer,” said Miles Wallis, a Reeds Spring parent of six.

Thankfully, Wallis said, he’s getting those supplies for free this year. It’s all thanks to the Stone County community coming together to provide help at a school readiness fair.

“As they’re going, they’re able to pick up tennis shoes,” said Rob Barringer, with Unite Table Rock Lake. “Once their sheet is signed, they’re also about to pick up a backpack. They also qualify for a gas card that we’re giving away.”

Churches, nonprofits and businesses all come together to provide the help.

“As we’ve all felt in the financial department, it’s just more difficult with the rising food costs, gas prices and things of that nature,” said Barringer. “It’s more critical that we, as the community, step up and help in any way that we can.”

The free supplies were available for students who qualify in all five Stone County school districts.

“60 percent of Reeds Spring students qualify for free and reduced lunch,” said Ben Fisher, with Reeds Spring School District. “This opportunity to get free supplies really eases the burden for families.”

