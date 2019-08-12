Breaking News
Back-to school shots and sports physicals can still be done August 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public School students head back to class tomorrow, August 13, and you still have time to get back- to-school medical needs taken care of.

Nurses at the Jordan Valley Health Center are providing check-ups, sports physicals, and immunizations.

You can also receive dental, hearing and vision screenings for kids.

If you want to head to Jordan Valley, be sure to bring your child’s immunization records.

You’ll also need a letter from the school, showing which shots are required.

School physicals are required every two years in Missouri to stay ahead of health issues, according to director of program advancement Betsy Fogle.

“It’s really important to practice good preventative health, and not just come into the doctor when you’re sick or needing something.” Fogle said. “Those preventative visits are a great way of catching something early. We’d much rather prevent the illness than treat it later on.”

Services are walk in only and offered until 7 p.m. August 12.

Students will also receive various hygiene items while supplies last.

