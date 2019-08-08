Breaking News
Back-to-school: Bullet-resistant backpacks on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bulletproof and bullet-resistant backpacks are flying off the shelves in light of the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. 

This is even becoming a local trend.

The backpacks claim that they could potentially protect a child from a shooter.

There are some critiques of these products though.

One Lebanon teacher, Elizabeth Barker, says these bulletproof products don’t get to the root of the problem.

“When I see people offering bulletproof backpacks I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness. Are we going to arm ourselves to the teeth and everybody walk around with body armor and guns? And that’s how we’re going to go to school, that’s how we’re going to shop, that’s how we’re going to go to concerts?’ 

“How are we even free if this is how we’re living our life.” Said Barker. “I understand why somebody might look for any kind of extra protection because you love your children more than anything.”

Some people on the KOLR10 Facebook page said they would buy one of the backpacks if they weren’t so expensive.

One backpack can cost around $130.

