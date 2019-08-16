Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Baby’s body found near parking lot in Columbia

News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Columbia police are seeking the public’s help to identify a child’s body.

Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said in a statement the body was found shortly before noon Thursday at the edge of a parking lot in north-central Columbia. The child appeared to be less than a year old.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports said Hunter did not provide information on the baby’s gender or the length of time the child might have been dead.

Hunter urged people to check on children they know about the age of the deceased child.

He said the cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now