Baby left in box on doorstep of home day care in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A northwestern Missouri woman heard a knock at the door and was shocked by what she found — a newborn baby in a box.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the woman who runs a day care center out of her home found the baby girl at her back door around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. A note, written in Spanish, asked that the woman “please take care of my baby.”

The woman, who says she doesn’t speak English, told the newspaper that she fed the baby then called the police. She says the baby “was in good condition.”