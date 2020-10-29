Baby chimpanzee born at St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- The St. Louis Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby chimpanzee. The female chimpanzee doesn’t have a name yet. Her mother, 18-year-old Utamu, gave birth Wednesday, October 28 around 3:30 a.m.

The Zoo’s primate care team says the baby appears to be healthy and is clinging to mom well. The team will watch them closely during the coming weeks, monitoring for nursing and observing the behavior of Utamu and the baby.

Utamu and her baby will stay in a private maternity area to allow them to continue to strengthen their bond. A public debut date has not been decided.

The birth is a result of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan. The program helps manage a genetically healthy chimpanzee population for the critically endangered species.