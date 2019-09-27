“Baby Bash” provides prenatal information for expecting mothers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mothers-to-be will enjoy guest speakers, games, crafts and healthy snack demonstrations at no cost. The first 100 expectant moms will receive a free gift. There will also be drawings for Safety 1st car seats, Pamper Yourself gift baskets, gift certificates from Other Mothers and more.

“In addition to providing a full spectrum of OB services, we want to make sure that women are fully equipped with the resources and information they need ahead of childbirth,” stated Leah Olson, Manager of Jordan Valley’s Women’s Health Clinic.

The Baby Bash is made possible thanks to our generous sponsors: Home State Health, UnitedHealth Community Plan and Missouri Care Health Plans.