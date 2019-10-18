Ava man sentenced for meth trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A man from Ava has been sentenced to 15 years for illegal possession of meth and a firearm.

Rhett I. Scofield, 34, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

According to a press release, Douglas County Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant at Scofield’s home in July of 2017.

Deputies found meth in a backpack, three baggies of meth in a safe, $5,800, and a Taurus .380-caliber pistol, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

