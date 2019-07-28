Ava Looks to Break Unique Record

AVA, MO — An attempt at breaking a Guinness World Record brought generations out to the Ava High School football field Saturday.

It was one for the books.

Ava High School alumni of all ages came out for an all-class reunion as they looked to break the Guinness World Record for “Most Classes Represented Consecutively at a reunion.”

All classes were invited to Silvey Stadium to chase history. The record meant something different for each class of Ava Alumni.

Elizabeth Cuming-Gaddis and the class of 1989 celebrated their 30-year reunion, and they were one of the classes who made a big effort to set up the party.

“Pulling it together, thank goodness we have Facebook, and the way to contact one another because once you found one they found someone else,” Cuming-Gaddis says.

Some were really fired up about it, like Anne Sallee-Mason, of the class of 1980. She got her cheerleader uniform from high school out and cheered on her fellow Bears.

“When they sent out the invitation that they were going to have a spirit award, and they wanted everybody to come with their high school memories and their high school spirit. So, I dug through the attic and I found this,” says Sallee-Mason.

She was given the “Best School-Spirit” award for the day.

But the biggest achievement of the day: 60 straight graduating classes helped beat the old record of 41 Independence High School in San Jose, California.

The oldest Ava graduating class represented was 1944 by Juanita Dougherty.

“That’s 75 years ago I don’t remember that much!” says Dougherty.

We sat her down with the youngest representative, Class of 2019’s Bryce Mings.

In school, their experiences were quite different.

“That was back during the war, and we didn’t have a lot of things when we were in high school. We had hollow-backed rings, class rings. We didn’t have a yearbook. There was a lot of things missing. We had a lot of boys that went away for service to the war, so it was different than most years,” says Dougherty.

“I was just happy to be able to come out,” Mings says. “Even though my class just graduated, to see all the way back to that year is amazing, you gotta think about it. Being able to break that record is just amazing.”

To make it official, the crowd needed to all be in the same general area for no less than five minutes, which they did.

Now Guinness will review their world record attempt, which can take up to four months to make official.