Autocross Solo Series gives locals a chance to test driving skills safely

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If cars are your passion and you want to test your driving skills in a safe way, the Autocross Solo Series is your speed.

Just about anyone with any car is welcome to compete with others across the Ozarks – even with your friends!

One of the event organizers shared the benefits of the Autocross Solo Series.

“It’s a great opportunity for drivers to push themselves and their vehicles to the limit in a safe and controlled environment,” Sam Henry, regional executive of Ozarks Mountain Region SCCA, said. “Another benefit of the sport is that its really good for teaching drivers car control skills where they learn how to catch a slide and things like that, that may provide beneficial in emergency driving situations on the street.”

If you missed the event and are interested in trying this out, you’ll have to wait for them to come back to Springfield next year.

But Autocross Organization will have a final event in Neosho coming up on Nov. 10.