Authorization letter outlines estimated cost, scope of Greene County audit

News

by: Katie Kull

Posted: / Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Greene County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to conditions and an estimated cost of $150,000 to $200,000 for an audit of county policies and finances.

The review by the State Auditor’s Office was authorized in January and started about a month ago in response to whistleblower complaints alleging the improper use of public resources to promote a half-cent sales tax increase. A previous commission voted 1-2 against authorizing an audit last year.

On Tuesday, all three commissioners voted to approve a letter penned by the state’s director of audits, Randall Gordon, outlining various conditions and rules surrounding the high-level audit.

Auditors will evaluate:

  • Internal controls over management and financial functions;
  • Compliance with certain legal provisions;
  • The efficiency of management practices and procedures, including financial transactions.

To read the rest of the story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

