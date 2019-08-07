Authorization letter outlines estimated cost, scope of Greene County audit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Greene County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to conditions and an estimated cost of $150,000 to $200,000 for an audit of county policies and finances.

The review by the State Auditor’s Office was authorized in January and started about a month ago in response to whistleblower complaints alleging the improper use of public resources to promote a half-cent sales tax increase. A previous commission voted 1-2 against authorizing an audit last year.

On Tuesday, all three commissioners voted to approve a letter penned by the state’s director of audits, Randall Gordon, outlining various conditions and rules surrounding the high-level audit.

Auditors will evaluate:

null Internal controls over management and financial functions;

Compliance with certain legal provisions;

The efficiency of management practices and procedures, including financial transactions.

