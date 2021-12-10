Authorities seize nearly two pounds of meth and over $11,000 during a traffic stop

LEBANON, Mo. — A Lebanon man is arrested after an early morning traffic stop turns into a meth bust.

Jack Lee Claxton, 58, of Lebanon is facing 2nd-degree trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance. Claxton was on parole at the time of his arrest and has a lengthy criminal history in Laclede County.

During the traffic stop, authorities discovered and seized nearly two pounds of methamphetamine and more than $11,000 in cash.

“This was a significant arrest and was the result of a diligent investigation by LANEG. The methamphetamine seized has a street value of nearly $100,000,” said Sheriff David Millsap. Laclede County Sheriff’s Office Police Service Dogs, Jude, and JC were used in the search of two suspect vehicles as part of the investigation. “This is another arrest in which LANEG, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Lebanon Police Department, pulled together resources to arrest a major player in drugs being distributed in our county.” Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group is a task force supervised by the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. “The focus of the task force is long-term investigations. The task force provides our county with one full-time task force officer, and a Missouri Highway Patrol corporal, from the Division of Drug and Crime Control, to focus on major drug investigations in Laclede County. Our participation in the drug task force is invaluable in our efforts to combat drug dealing in Laclede County,” the Sheriff added.

Claxton is currently being held without bond in the Laclede County Jail.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Laclede County Sheriff’s Office teamed up in the investigation.