Authorities: Little Rock fires appear unrelated to protests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Little Rock say three structure fires that broke out Saturday night appear unrelated to protests in the city over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

Little Rock Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said Sunday that the fires were at a church, auto parts store and barbershop in different parts of the city.

He says investigators “cannot say they were directly related to any of the protesting.”