DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Dallas County authorities have identified a body that was discovered in a well.

According to authorities, Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield was found inside the well by mushroom hunters on May 2 near a home close to Long Lane.

Rogers had reported his truck, a Ford 150, stolen on May 27, 2021. The pickup was brown with a black stripe on the bottom and purple lines on the black tailgate.

If you have any information or have had contact with Rogers in the past year and/or know the location of his pickup you are asked to contact Captain Cheek or Detective Michael Castrodale at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441.