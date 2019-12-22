Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Authorities ID Missouri pedestrian killed on KC highway

News

by: Associate Press

Posted: / Updated:

Shot of a police at a crime scenehttp://195.154.178.81/DATA/shoots/ic_783946.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed by a car while walking on a Kansas City highway.

Kansas City police identified the man as 23-year-old Craig A. Herden, of Kearney, Missouri. Kansas City police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m.

Saturday on Missouri 152 just west of Liberty. Police say the driver of the car _ a 24-year-old man from Kansas City _ stopped at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories