Authorities ID Missouri pedestrian killed on KC highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed by a car while walking on a Kansas City highway.

Kansas City police identified the man as 23-year-old Craig A. Herden, of Kearney, Missouri. Kansas City police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m.

Saturday on Missouri 152 just west of Liberty. Police say the driver of the car _ a 24-year-old man from Kansas City _ stopped at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation into the crash was ongoing.