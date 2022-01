LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Police have located a man wanted for missing his court appearance. Alexander Reed, 27, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in rural Laclede County shortly after noon Monday, January 31.

Reed was set to appear in court for a hit-and-run charge but failed to make an appearance. Authorities have been searching for him for a couple of weeks.

According to authorities, Reed was taken into custody without incident.