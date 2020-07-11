Australian teenager, 15, killed in shark attack while surfing, 2nd such death in a week

(FOX) — A 15-year-old Australian died Saturday when he was mauled by a shark while surfing — the second such reported incident and death in a week, according to reports.

Mani Hart-Deville was surfing at Wilsons Headland off Wooli Beach when a “shark attacked” him, resulting in “serious injuries to his legs,” according to witness statements given to police.

In a statement posted to Facebook, New South Wales police reported that several surfers came to the boy’s assistance before he could be helped to shore. First aid and CPR were administered, but the boy died at the scene, police said.

“What’s happened there this afternoon would shake everybody,” Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons told The Guardian. “It’s terribly shocking.”

“All of our sympathies, from people in the area, go out to the boy’s family. I just ask people to look out for their safety on the beaches,” Simmons added.

The police closed beaches in the area while an investigation into the death is underway.

The attack comes just one week after Matthew Trant, a father of two, was killed in a shark attack off Fraser Island, according to 9 News. A doctor and paramedic attempted for an hour to save Trant, but he died at the scene.