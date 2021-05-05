Aurora Police Chief announces retirement

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora Police Chief, Richard Witthuhn, announced his retirement this week, according to a Facebook post by the Aurora Police Department.

His last day with the City of Aurora is on July 9. Witthuhn has spent 42 years in law enforcement.

He first served 21 years with the Wichita Police Department in Wichita, Kansas as an officer and an investigator. Witthuhn served with the Sedgwick Kansas Police Department for five years.

Then in 2006, Witthuhn became the Chief of Police for the Reeds Springs Police Department until becoming Police Chief in October of 2010.

“42 years at any job is amazing,” Aurora Mayor Jason Lewis said. “That’s 42 years of protecting the public, always being on call, dealing with some of the toughest situation imaginable, and working to ensure our Police Staff are doing the best job possible for the betterment of the community. Retirement for Chief Witthuhn has been more than earned and is certainly deserved.”

With filling in the Police Chief role Aurora City Manager Jon Holmes says the city will look both internally and externally.

“We will begin advertising by the end of the week,” Holmes said. “Chief Witthuhn was kind enough to give me advanced notice of his intent and I have worked with the City Council to develop a recruitment process. Our hope is that we get several qualified applicants; this is a vitally important position within the community, and we want to find the best person possible to fill this important role.”