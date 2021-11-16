Aurora Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Illegal Firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Milton W. Sparks, 38, of Aurora, Missouri, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

According to a press release, in late spring Sparks pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On December 20, 2017, Sparks, who admitted he had a gun on him, was also driving a stolen Dodge Challenger and fled from officers getting up to speeds of 128 miles per hour. He cut off a dump truck after crossing the right lane of Highway 13. It was at this time that the right rear tire exploded, but Sparks continued driving at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

After many more miles of driving, tire deflation devices, and running tons of red lights, Sparks struck a Chevy pickup truck. He then continued foot and was later found hiding under a porch and arrested.

Sparks’ handgun was later found with a loaded magazine on the side of the highway. He had tossed it during the pursuit.

On top of this, Sparks tried to flee the scene of a drug bust where according to court documents, officers flushed the apartment toilet multiple times and a police canine detected the scent of drugs around the toilet area. Which told them Sparks had flushed large amounts of drugs while delaying opening the door.

Officers found large amounts of cash and two cell phones on him. In the hotel room, they also found more money and small amounts of methamphetamine. Loaded weapons were found around the bathroom jacuzzi behind removable tiles.

It is illegal under federal law, for a convicted person to have any firearm or ammunition on them. There was also another charge against Sparks in 2010 for involuntary manslaughter.

The case was investigated by the Springfield, Mo Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Prosecutors for the case were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Josephine L. Stockard and James J. Kelleher