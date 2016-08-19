Aunt Martha’s Sells Pieces of History

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- An iconic Springfield restaurant had a major sale Friday. After more than five decades of business, Aunt Martha’s Pancake House closed it’s doors last October.





Today, instead of selling delicious breakfast foods, it was selling pieces of history. KOLR 10 photojournalist Eric Redus was there.

Shonti Spencer: She sold the building and the land and everything needs to be out by the 28th. and all of the memorabilia, the chairs, the tables, the equipment. Everything that’s not nailed down.

“Could I get a couple of coasters? I’m going to mail them to my brother in Iowa. He used to love to come here when he was visiting”

Shonti Spencer: Today at 8 o’clock we had a line at the door. And some people I think just come to see it one last time.

I’ve heard some really sweet memories.

“I grew up coming here. Are you kidding me? My whole life.

Shonti: “oh wonderful. Did you have a certain seat that you would sit?”

Customer: “Oh yeah. I would sit in Connies section. Always.”

Amanda Spence: It was a happy place. The staff really knew you. You came in here, everyone wash apply go lucky, and visiting, and it was ok. You didn’t have to feel like you had to whoosh the babies. And, you just kind of got to know the people at the table next to you.

Amanda: so my little sister decided she wanted just a little piece of the history to put up on her wall in her new house.

Shonti: everybody seems to want a cup, and a saucer, and a menu, a plate

“Many different phases of my life I’ve come to Aunt Martha’s”

Shonti: and it’s good memories

