Auditor Nicole Galloway launches campaign for Missouri Governor

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Auditor Nicole Galloway formally launched her campaign for Governor of Missouri Monday morning. Galloway announced her candidacy with a video entitled “Every Dollar” posted online and sent to supporters by email.

“Government isn’t doing much to make a difference for you and your family unless you are a well-connected insider. Health care costs are going through the roof and parents are worried about their kids being able to make a good life close to home. I’m one of them,” Galloway said. “It’s hard to trust Jefferson City with our tax dollars. I’ve never settled for things just being the way they are and neither should Missourians. Dark money and insider deals have rigged the system against working families. As Auditor, I’ve fought it. As Governor, I’ll end it.”

Galloway has identified more than $350 million in government waste, fraud, and mismanagement as Missouri’s Auditor. Partnering with law enforcement, her audits have led to 40 criminal counts brought against corrupt public officials, both Democrats and Republicans. In the past year, she uncovered a massive nationwide medical billing scheme operating through a small rural Missouri hospital that is now the subject of a Department of Justice criminal investigation.

While working with legislators from both parties, Galloway has had nine bipartisan policy priorities enacted into law.

Before becoming Auditor in 2015, Galloway served as the elected Treasurer of Boone County, Mo. There she managed a multi-million dollar investment portfolio on behalf of county taxpayers. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri Science & Technology, with degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics, and has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner. Prior to serving in public office she was an auditor in the private sector, where she audited Fortune 500 companies.

Galloway, the only Democrat to have run and won a statewide race in Missouri since 2012, was elected to continue as Auditor in November of 2018, winning with 50.4% of the vote and carrying 9 counties won by President Trump.

