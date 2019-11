ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri’s Attorney General will be talking about the state’s opioid crisis at a roundtable in St. Louis tomorrow.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt will share recent developments about the lawsuit against drugmakers he’s involved with.

He will also talk about his effort to gather stories from Missourians affected by opioids.

People who work in recovery, drug prevention and even families who have been affected by the opioid crisis will attend tomorrow’s roundtable event.