Attorney for Great Clips speaks on behalf of stylist who tested positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The attorney representing Great Clips Salon and a stylist who worked there while sick says doctors at Mercy Urgent Care didn’t give the stylist a COVID-19 test when she asked for one. Instead, the stylist was sent home with allergy medicine and cleared to go back to work.

According to Bill Robb, the attorney, the stylist felt like her taste and smell were off on May 18th. She called her doctor and eventually got tested for COVID-19. Robb says the Springfield-Greene County Health Department didn’t tell the stylist to quarantine after being tested.

A statement from the health department says patients who get tested are advised to stay home, except to get medical care.

As this attorney would be well aware, HIPAA protects against revealing personal health information, so we can’t speak to the specific experience of this patient. We can talk about our process in general. For anyone tested through our Mobile Testing Unit, the patient is walked through a Patient Responsibility Form, which includes the requirement that anyone waiting for testing results stay home. Each person is then required to sign to acknowledge their receipt and understanding of their responsibilities, and takes a copy of the form home with them… Once lab results confirm a positive case, the individual is then informed of their responsibilities to remain in isolation, which reiterates these responsibilities listed in the previous document, as well as gives guidance on precautions to take at home, and the twice-daily symptom reporting requirements. This document also requires patient consent. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s statement

You can read the patient form from the health department here.

Robb says this situation should be a lesson to everyone.

“This was not an individual who was being reckless,” Robb said, defending his client.

“This was not an individual who was setting out to harm people. She did what any normal person would do. She did more than what most people would do, and yet she is still receiving these threats and being called these names.”

Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care responded to the attorney’s comments as well, saying the clinic can’t talk about this patient specifically because of privacy laws.

“Federal privacy laws prevent Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care from discussing individual patient care. Mercy-GoHealth provides high-quality care based on the most stringent clinical standards set by Mercy and applicable law. Each patient is individually evaluated based on his or her symptoms and medical history shared at the time of the visit. Mercy-GoHealth follows CDC and state COVID-19 testing criteria.” Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care’s statement

This is a developing story, Ozarks First will be sure to post updates as we receive more information.