Attempt to override Trump veto on national emergency resolution fails in House

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) – An effort by Congressional Democrats to override President Trump’s veto on a resolution that would have overturned his national emergency proclamation failed in the Democratic-controlled House on Tuesday.

The resolution’s success in the House would’ve been a humiliating defeat for the administration. But Republican House leaders, who have been in lockstep with the White House since it issued the declaration in February, managed to limit the number of defectors among their ranks.

The measure needed support from two-thirds of the House to overturn the president’s veto. It failed by a vote of 248 to 181, with only 14 Republicans breaking with the White House and voting with their Democratic colleagues.

The president praised Republican leadership for minimizing the number of defections and ensuring the measure’s demise. “Thank you to the House Republicans for sticking together and the BIG WIN today on the Border,“ Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter late Tuesday afternoon. “Today’s vote simply reaffirms Congressional Democrats are the party of Open Borders, Drugs and Crime!“

