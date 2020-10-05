At least a quarter of Disney layoffs coming from Florida

FILE – In this March 13, 2020 file photo, visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., the last day the park was open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Theme park industry leaders in California say they aren’t pleased with proposed reopening guidance being considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. Erin Guerrero, executive director of the California Attractions and Parks Association, said amusement park leaders wanted changes to a draft they reviewed on Thursday, Oct. 1 and asked Newsom to continue conversations with industry leaders before finalizing the rules. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney says at least a quarter of the 28,000 layoffs planned for Disney’s parks division will come from Florida.

The letter said that at least 6,390 nonunion Disney employees in Florida will be laid off starting in early December.

The number of Florida layoffs, though, could grow as the company negotiates terms with a coalition of unions that represents 43,000 employees at Walt Disney World.

Disney officials said last week that two-thirds of the pandemic-related layoffs involve part-time workers.

They ranged from salaried employees to hourly workers.