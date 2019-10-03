At least 22 paratroopers hurt during night training jump at Mississippi base

Several paratroopers were injured when they landed outside their target zone in trees during training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi Wednesday night, military officials said. None of the injuries were deemed life-threatening. There was no word on why the troops missed their mark.

The United States Army Alaska’s 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, said some 650 soldiers were starting a ten-day training exercise at the time.

U.S. Army Alaska media relations chief John Pennell told CBS News 22 troops were hurt, with seven brought to an area hospital and the rest treated by medics at the scene.

A staff sergeant at the base told CBS News the exercise involved several C-130 transport planes and one of the drops led to the injuries. He said many soldiers were lightly to moderately wounded – most sustained scrapes.

U.S. Army Alaska said on its Facebook page overnight that 83 jumpers had been accounted for and 4 others were being helped down from trees by firefighters.

“Once all Soldiers have been accounted for, our goal is ultimately to continue training,” U.S. Army Alaska added.