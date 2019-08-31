At least 5 dead, more than 20 injured in West Texas shooting; suspect dead

UPDATE:

Five people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded Saturday in a series of shootings in the area of Midland and Odessa, Texas, an Odessa city official told Fox News.

Meanwhile, local police said a suspect was shot and killed at a movie theater in Odessa, local police said.

“It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects,” Midland Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Odessa spokesperson Devin Sanchez told Fox News that a Texas state trooper was among those shot on Interstate 20.

Odessa Mayor David Turner told Fox News there was one shooter who opened fire in Odessa after a police chase. Earlier, the Midland Police Department said it believed there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is said to be driving a gold or white small Toyota truck, while the other suspect is driving a U.S. Postal Service van.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) urged the public to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring. Residents of Midland and Odessa were also urged to stay inside.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Texas (FOX) — At least two people were killed and up to 20 others were injured in a series of shootings in West Texas, a local mayor said Saturday.

“They are shooting at random,” Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told The New York Times. “We have two fatalities and up to 20 injuries.” He added that at least two gunmen were believed to be targeting motorists on Interstate 20 and Highway 191 between Midland and neighboring Odessa.

The City of Midland told CBS7 that a suspect has been taken into custody at a local movie theater. Earlier, the Midland Police Department said it believed there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is said to be driving a gold or white small Toyota truck, while the other suspect is driving a U.S. Postal Service van.

“There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes,” the department posted on Facebook. “We will update with more information as soon as possible.”

Odessa officials told KOSA there were 20 injuries reported in connection with the shooting but did not give further details The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that an officer was among those shot and urged the public to avoid Interstate 20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring. Residents of Midland and Odessa were also urged to stay inside.

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and the White House is monitoring the situation, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

In its own statement, the Odessa Police Department said there are possibly two subjects “driving around Odessa shooting at random people.”

“At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the department said.

In a video clip posted to Twitter, police can be seen outside a local business responding to the incident.

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin was on lockdown.