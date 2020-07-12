At least 1 injured in fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

(CBS) — A three-alarm fire broke out Sunday morning aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said. At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries have been reported so far after the blaze broke out shortly before 9 a.m. local time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Video posted on social media showed crews responding and smoke in the air. The San Diego Fire Department, who assisted in the emergency, said there was an explosion.

SDFD is assisting on this fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard. We are in unified command (partnered) with Federal Fire. #shipfire — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

The USS Bonhomme Richard is an 840-foot amphibious assault vessel and the Navy said there were about 200 sailors and officers on board at the time of the incident. It was unclear where onboard the fire started.

The Associated Press said the vessel was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. San Diego is the home port for Bonhomme Richard.