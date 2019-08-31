At groundbreaking, Sunshine principal says students are part of ‘history in the making’

Officials, families and students with Springfield Public Schools gather for a groundbreaking ceremony at Sunshine Elementary Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Sara Karnes/Springfield News-Leader

At a groundbreaking Thursday, the long history of Sunshine Elementary – a school in the Ozarks since 1864 – was repeatedly touted.

Principal Tracy Daniels referenced the 155 year legacy of the school but focused, primarily, on the milestones to come for students.

“We’ve been talking about how they are history in the making and that today will be remembered forever, and we want them to have fond memories as we work together to watch – literally, with our own eyes every day in class – the building change and grow,” she said.

“This is a special moment for them and we are certain that 2019 and 2020 will become a marker year and they will forever live in the history of Sunshine.”

In April, Springfield voters approved a $168 million bond issue, which included a $13.89 million project to renovate and expand Sunshine to accommodate up to 350 students -including those zoned to attend Portland Elementary.

Sunshine Elementary Principal Tracy Daniels spoke to the crowd gathered Thursday for a ceremonial groundbreaking. (Photo: Sara Karnes/Springfield News-Leader)

