Assistant chief alleges he was passed over for being white

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, AP) – St. Louis’ assistant police chief is suing the city and the police department, alleging that he was passed over for the city’s top police job because he is white.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suit by Lawrence O’Toole was filed on May 1. John Hayden, who is black, was chosen as police chief in 2018, months after a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, was found not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of a black man following a car chase.

The verdict in September 2017 led to protests. O’Toole says Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told him, “If Stockley didn’t happen you would be the police chief.”

