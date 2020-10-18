Assault claim made against Wentzville Alderman over face mask mishap

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A claim of assault was made at a Wentzville school board meeting while students were fighting to be heard.

The subject? Wentzville Alderman Robert Hussey.

Hussey stands up, takes off his mask and walks out. 15 seconds later you see everyone look to the right.

Social media lit up after the meeting with posts using the hashtag #classless and another saying Robert Hussey had a “Hussey fit.”

Hussey says the assault allegation against him was for twirling his mask and dropping it at the feet of an education labor union representative.

“I was twirling my mask walking by them, kind of in protest of their liberal agenda, when it slipped off my finger and fell at their feet,” Hussey said. “And then you know somebody, I think, as I was walking out yelled, ‘That’s assault’ and I’m like, dropping a mask is an assault? OK.”

Hussey said he left immediately and that police called him that night, but he believes the investigation is done.