SPRINGFIELD, Mo — After two years, The Askinosie Foundation and Drury University are relaunching its Chocolate University business trip for southwest Missouri high school students.

Chocolate University completed six trips with over 80 students since 2008. According to an Askinosie Foundation newsletter, the experience is tailored to teach lessons in “entrepreneurship, problem-solving, through innovation, craft chocolate, cacao agronomy, Tanzanian culture, leadership, personal reflection, and vision setting for their futures.”

Unlike previous years, high school juniors and seniors from all of southwest Missouri are now eligible to enroll. In addition, all members of the Chocolate University of 2023 may receive a scholarship for the program. This is made possible by 417-land business and community leaders.

After going through the application process, 12 to 14 students will be selected to take a six-month introductory class leading up to the 10-day international business trip. Applications are now open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.

“Students complete the Chocolate University program with a new outlook on business’s role in the local and global community, how to vision about the future, and find a deeper sense of themselves and their ability to impact others,” according to the newsletter. “The most important Swahili word students learn is ‘kujengana’ which translates ‘to build each other up.” Students return home with an improved understanding of their place in the world and their unique potential to impact their local, regional, and global communities.”

To apply, visit chocolateuniversity.org.