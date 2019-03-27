Ashcroft Awards Technology Mini-Grant to Springfield-Greene County Library

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that Springfield-Greene County Library received a Technology Mini-Grant of $15,004.

“Libraries are an integral part of our communities, providing Missourians an opportunity to learn and grow through the wealth of knowledge and services they offer,” Ashcroft said. “These grants are important to ensuring our libraries have the resources they need to provide quality services and programs to their patrons.”

The library will use the grant to replace and upgrade four desktop computers to be used by young adults at three of the library’s branches.

Technology Mini-Grants provide funding for eligible libraries to replace older equipment or purchase new equipment to improve library services. This equipment includes technology- and automation-related equipment, hardware, and software, which are used to improve the library’s network infrastructure.

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 81 grant applications for the 2019 fiscal year, totaling $709,063 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

