Ash Grove’s citizens are invited to meet candidates for the Police Chief job Thursday night

ASH GROVE, Mo. — Anyone who lives in Ash Grove, Missouri is invited to a meeting Thursday night (1/6/22) to meet the candidates for the city’s open Police Chief position. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and Ash Grove Mayor Les Gardner will be at the meeting.

The meeting is happening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ash Grove Sunshine Center, which is at 310 North Perryman Avenue. Mayor Gardner will formally introduce each candidate to the community, and residents who attend will be able to ask questions.

Ash Grove’s Police Chief resigned in the fall of 2021. Since that time, the Greene County Sheriff’s office has been providing law enforcement support for Ash Grove.