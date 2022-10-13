SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting event this Saturday, Oct. 15, and invites the community to explore its expansion.

As part of a master plan to finish in 2028, the museum has completed several projects that it will be celebrating this weekend, including improvements to its amphitheater, parking lot and Fassnight Creek naturalization.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield Art Museum Board Chair Alia Lee, Museum Director Nick Nelson, and Friends of the Springfield Art Museum Board Chair Howard Cavner are set to speak at the event, starting a 2 p.m. The event lasts until 4 p.m., during which art-making and sidewalk chalk activities will be offered.

“We are so excited to celebrate the completion of these projects,” wrote Museum Director Nick Nelson in a press release. “We are equally excited to share new investments in the work ahead on our visionary building project and to share our appreciation of the community’s support of the Museum.”

Admission to this event and the museum itself are free. The Springfield Art Museum is located at 1111 East Brookside Drive.