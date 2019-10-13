Art in the Park held in Sequiota Park to celebrate arts and crafts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 30 artists gathered in Sequiota Park today for the 25th annual ‘Art in the Park Contemporary Craft Show and Sale.’

Art in the Park is one of the few juried arts and craft shows in the region,

There are artists specializing in all kinds of mediums: Painting, drawing, jewelry making, woodworking, pottery and ceramics.

One organizer said you can find just about anything you could possibly want for your home.

David Hoover is the president of the Art Guild, as well as the coordinator of this show.

He said he knows why this show has been around for so long.

“It’s a festival that’s run by artists, for artists,” Hoover said. “That’s one of the key pieces, having high-quality art and craft here. It helps to support local artists and get their name out where they’re able to be seen a lot better.”

Art in the Park will be open again tomorrow from 10 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon.

Admission is free.