Arrest made in fire that damaged Missouri Islamic center

This Friday, April 24, 2020 photo shows damage to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, Mo. after a fire. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire that badly damaged the center in southeast Missouri. Fire broke out early Friday at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. About 12 to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury. (Jacob Wiegand/The Southeast Missourian via AP)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have announced an arrest in a fire that badly damaged an Islamic center in southeast Missouri.

Police say in a news release that Nicholas Proffitt was arrested Monday night for the Friday night fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. The 42-year-old Cape Girardeau man is charged with first-degree arson, burglary and felony property damage. Officials say the charges are enhanced because Proffitt was motivated by “the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic Center.”

At the time of the fire, between 12 and 15 people inside were evacuated and escaped injury.

Proffitt was convicted and served time in 2009 for vandalizing the same mosque.