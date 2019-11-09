Around $60,000 worth of heroin seized in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo – Pulaski County Deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force seized several drugs and cash on Nov. 7.

The deputies confiscated 8.5 ounces of heroin, 30 oxycontin pills, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, around 30 pressed pills of an unknown substance, $5,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

The amount of heroin seized was enough for approximately 2,200 doses with a value over $60,000. The amount of methamphetamine seized was enough for around 980 doses.

In connection to this drug bust, Eddie Carter was arrested and charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.