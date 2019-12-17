Army Corps of Engineers in Kansas City declares end to 2019 flood event

by: Alisa Nelson

Aftermath of Kansas City floods, August 11, 2019.

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Kansas City District has gone back to normal operations today, after the longest flood event in district history of 279 days. As of December 11, all Missouri River stages within the Kansas City District have dropped below flood stage. The forecast is for the water levels to continue to decline.

The district has sent notice to levee sponsors indicating that the end of the flood event has been declared and that they have until January 15 to submit a written request for rehabilitation assistance. The district has modified the notice to state that it is not necessary to send in a request if one has already been submitted for this flood event.

Actions to complete the temporary emergency measure at Mill Creek in Holt County continue with anticipated rock placement completion around January 15.

