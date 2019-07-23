Arkansas’s only abortion clinic may close within a month

Ar. — In Arkansas, the state’s only surgical abortion clinic could close within a month if a federal judge chooses not to block a new law restricting who can perform abortions.

The new law requires any doctor performing surgical abortions to be board certified and eligible in obstetrics and gynecology.

The Little Rock Family Planning clinic only has one staff member who meets the requirements and that doctor only works at the clinic a few times a month.

The clinic’s director says the clinic could not afford to remain open if this new law is not blocked.

Planned Parenthood is also challenging this new law.