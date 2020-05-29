Arkansas woman turns herself in after warrant issued for felony robbery

BAXTER, Ar. — An Arkansas woman surrendered herself to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office after a warrant had been issued for her arrest on aggravated robbery.

Tasheena Bartelli allegedly lured a man to be assaulted and have personal items stolen on Oct. 8, 2019.

According to Baxter County officials, a man reported that he was “beat up” at George’s Cove.

“The man told deputies he had received a Facebook message from a woman that he did not know saying that she was going to be in the area for one night,” officials said. “She wanted to meet some new friends and have a beer. The man stated he agreed to meet the woman at a Dollar General Store. From there, they went to George’s Cove recreation area.”

According to the man, once they stepped out of their cars, two men wearing all back and ski-masks attacked him and hit him with a metal pipe. They also stole his cellphone and car keys.

“After assaulting him, the man said these people got into a car with the woman and left,” officials said.

The man was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for injuries on his face, back and legs.

He told police the woman who messaged him on Facebook was Tasheena Bartelli, and investigators confirmed she was in the area on the day of the assault.

“The suspect, Tasheena Bartelli, was found to be the aunt of a victim in another case where the male victim in this case had been identified as a potential suspect,” officials said. ” It is believed that the two cases are connected.”

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said the week of May 28 they received a citizen’s tip on Bartelli’s whereabouts.

“Deputies attempted to locate her there, but she was not found,” officials said. “However, after learning she was being sought, she turned herself in at the detention center.”

Bartelli is charged with felony aggravated robbery, felony battery in the second degree, felony theft of property, and a misdemeanor. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.