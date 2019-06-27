Arkansas woman released from prison after 22 years

CARROLL COUNTY, Ar. — A Carroll County Arkansas woman is set to be freed after spending 22 years in prison for the death of her husband.

An Arkansas judge ruled that Belynda Goff will be released after re-examining her 1996 case.

The judge says if her case were tried today she would be acquitted because there is a lack of forensic evidence and witness testimony.

Belynda found her husband, Stephen Goff, beaten to death back in 1994.

She will be released after paperwork is completed this week, June 23.