Arkansas woman fakes having the coronavirus

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – An Arkansas woman is facing criminal charges after causing a coronavirus scare in a Faulkner County Courthouse.

Police arrested 34-year-old Celia Hill after they say she faked having the virus.

We’re told she started throwing up in the courtroom and claimed to have been exposed to the virus on a plane.

She was taken to the hospital where she was cleared by doctors.

She was later arrested and is now facing more charges than she was when she was in court the first time.

Hill has been charged with contempt of court, obstruction of governmental operations and filing a false police report.