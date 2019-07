ALMA, Ar. — An Alma woman took advantage of the deals at a shoe-store close-out sale by buying out the entire store.

But she doesn’t plan on keeping the 15-hundred pairs of shoes.

Instead, her shopping spree will benefit the whole community.

Carrie Jernigan, the shoe lady, has shoes all over her home to give away to those in need.

To hear her inspiration for doing such a charitable deed, watch the video above.