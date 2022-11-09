LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Voters in Arkansas looked to Just Say No to bringing recreational marijuana to the Natural State.

The Associated Press reported late Tuesday night that Ballot Issue 4 failed.

The ballot issue was called with 84% of votes counted showing 56% of voters opposed to the measure.

The ballot issue would have lifted a requirement for a medical marijuana card to have and use marijuana or products made from it. It also would have allowed for additional dispensaries and marijuana cultivation sites in the state.

Several groups and high-profile individuals, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Sen. Tom Cotton, campaigned against the measure. Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders had voiced opposition to the ballot issue during her campaign.

The measure had overcome a number of challenges before the election, including blocks by the state election commission.