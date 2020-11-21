Arkansas virus hospitalizations decline from record high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus has declined slightly from a one-day record high while the number of reported cases increased by more than 1,900.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 922 hospitalizations, 16 fewer than the record 935 reported Friday.

The department reported 1,905 new cases and 16 additional deaths for totals of 143,821 cases and 2,337 deaths since the pandemic began.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.