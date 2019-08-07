Arkansas trying to condemn hate crimes

Ark. — In response to national and local challenges, the governor of Arkansas is pushing for legislation condemning hate crimes.

The new rules would enhance the penalty for crimes targeted at people for their race, religion or ethnicity.

Governor Asa Hutchinson added that crimes against sexual orientation and gender identity would also be heavily punished under the new legislation.

The governor says a majority of the states have this type of legislation already but the natural state is one of four that does not.

After one of the mass shootings over the weekend was found to be linked to white supremacy rooted in hate he says Arkansas needs to take a stand against it.