ARKANSAS — Anyone planning a trip to Northwest Arkansas post-snowstorm will encounter smoother driving after crossing the state line. According to the iDrive Arkansas map, roads in the areas of Harrison, Eureka Springs, and Mountain Home are mostly clear.

The map shows some roads in the Flippin, Arkansas area are covered in slush, while travelers in the central and eastern part of the state are dealing with ice patches, ice, or snow. The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted Friday afternoon that the sun is helping melt ice and snow on roads.

Meanwhile, just north of the state line, 8 inches of snow fell in Branson, and city crews are working to clear roads as MoDOT plow drivers also work long shifts clearing highways and interstates. MoDOT’s travel information map shows partly covered and mostly covered roads in the Branson area. Roads in Springfield and north are clear, according to the map.

Road conditions are starting to clear up in more portions of the state, but the work is not done. With temps getting low again this evening, the chances of refreezing increases. Please continue to give a crews extra room to work so they can clear roads safely. pic.twitter.com/r2OpNfduh8 — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 4, 2022

A great way to stay up-to-date on these wintry conditions is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.